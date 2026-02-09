Sovran Advisors LLC Purchases 4,241 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Sovran Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 23.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,219 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Values Added Financial LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 4.2% during the third quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 11,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 11,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 61,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,857,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. EWA LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Bank lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Bank now owns 9,728 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a $348.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-three have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.46.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL opened at $322.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $321.60 and its 200-day moving average is $271.29. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $349.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.25. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.24 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

More Alphabet News

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.50, for a total value of $10,383,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,272,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,942,020.50. This trade represents a 1.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 1,845,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $35,060,852.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 2,067,686 shares of company stock worth $105,352,291 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

