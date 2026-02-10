Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Purchases New Shares in Valmont Industries, Inc. $VMI

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 357.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 335.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 254.3% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 93.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VMI. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Valmont Industries from $491.00 to $492.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $462.33.

Valmont Industries Trading Up 0.0%

VMI stock opened at $473.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.07 and a 1-year high of $479.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $428.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $401.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82 and a beta of 1.22.

Valmont Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc (NYSE: VMI) is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in infrastructure and agricultural products. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, the company engages in the design, production and distribution of engineered products that support water management, power transmission, lighting and traffic infrastructure. Valmont’s solutions range from center-pivot and lateral-move irrigation systems to utility poles, transmission towers, lighting structures and highway traffic signal support structures.

The company operates through several core business segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.