ProShare Advisors LLC Has $73.73 Million Stake in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 311,109 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 13,962 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $73,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 208.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 658.8% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 129 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Salesforce
In related news, Director Neelie Kroes sold 3,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.70, for a total value of $929,259.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,271.30. This represents a 34.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 134,662 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.70, for a total value of $31,605,171.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 139,767 shares in the company, valued at $32,803,314.90. This represents a 49.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Salesforce Trading Up 1.3%
Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.39. Salesforce had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 17.91%.The business had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Salesforce Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.16%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Citigroup downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Salesforce from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Arete Research raised Salesforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.57.
Salesforce Company Profile
Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.
Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.
