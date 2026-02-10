SVB Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 113,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 30,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on APD. Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $282.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Evercore lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $255.00 price objective on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.88.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

NYSE:APD opened at $286.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $257.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.67. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $229.11 and a 12 month high of $321.47. The firm has a market cap of $63.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 12.850-13.150 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $7.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.79. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is -474.17%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company’s product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

