Candriam S.C.A. Raises Stock Position in Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,118 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $16,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 107.7% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 52.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ULTA shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $610.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $775.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $626.44.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $696.25 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 1-year low of $309.01 and a 1-year high of $700.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $630.75 and a 200 day moving average of $562.39. The firm has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.85.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 46.33%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.14 EPS. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.200-25.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.

The retailer’s product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.

