zSpace (NASDAQ:ZSPC) vs. Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Financial Analysis

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) and zSpace (NASDAQ:ZSPC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.5% of Rubrik shares are held by institutional investors. 32.4% of Rubrik shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.7% of zSpace shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rubrik and zSpace”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubrik $886.54 million 12.21 -$1.15 billion ($1.95) -27.74 zSpace $38.10 million 0.26 -$20.82 million ($0.79) -0.43

zSpace has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rubrik. Rubrik is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than zSpace, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Rubrik and zSpace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubrik -31.49% N/A -18.93% zSpace -68.88% N/A -177.47%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Rubrik and zSpace, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubrik 1 1 22 0 2.88 zSpace 1 1 2 0 2.25

Rubrik presently has a consensus target price of $110.39, indicating a potential upside of 104.08%. zSpace has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,654.39%. Given zSpace’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe zSpace is more favorable than Rubrik.

Volatility & Risk

Rubrik has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, zSpace has a beta of -0.56, indicating that its share price is 156% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rubrik beats zSpace on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rubrik

Rubrik, Inc. provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors. Rubrik, Inc. was formerly known as Scaledata, Inc. and changed its name to Rubrik, Inc. in October 2014. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

About zSpace

zSpace Technologies, Inc. is a provider of commercial augmented reality and virtual reality technology principally in the education market. The Company offers differentiated hardware along with learning software modules for K-12 science, technology, engineering, game design and mathematics applications, as well as workforce-oriented career and technical education applications. zSpace Technologies Inc. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

