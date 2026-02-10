Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $15.10 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,305 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $15,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at $2,150,268,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 397.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,748,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $748,147,000 after buying an additional 5,392,191 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,521,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,499,098,000 after buying an additional 3,394,330 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,489,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $387,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,364,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,233,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.73.

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.31, for a total value of $372,930.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 103,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,831,402.51. The trade was a 2.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly A. Kramer sold 2,805 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.10, for a total transaction of $356,515.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,186.90. This represents a 67.69% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 373,037 shares of company stock valued at $50,731,512 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $151.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.92 and its 200 day moving average is $121.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.37 and a 1 year high of $153.13.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead’s product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

