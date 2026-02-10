Exelixis, Inc. $EXEL Shares Sold by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 19,247 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $7,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Luminist Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 2,740.0% in the 2nd quarter. Luminist Capital LLC now owns 710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Exelixis by 940.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the second quarter worth about $60,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stelios Papadopoulos sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $4,355,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,189,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,790,879.40. This represents a 7.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 34,187 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $1,431,751.56. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 172,230 shares of company stock valued at $7,401,923 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Stock Up 0.1%

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $43.95 on Tuesday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.38 and a 52 week high of $49.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.94. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.42.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXEL. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup lowered Exelixis from a “market outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Monday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.16.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biotechnology company specializing in the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule therapies primarily for the treatment of cancer. Building on a platform that leverages model organism genetics and high-throughput screening, the company focuses its research on kinase inhibitors that modulate critical signaling pathways involved in tumor growth and metastasis. Exelixis’s translational research approach aims to advance novel compounds from early-stage discovery through clinical development and regulatory approval.

The company’s most recognized products include CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib), approved for the treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma and hepatocellular carcinoma, and COMETRIQ® (cabozantinib) for metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

