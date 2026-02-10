Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD Shares Acquired by Smartleaf Asset Management LLC

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 56.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 7,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Argus boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.73.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD opened at $151.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.92 and its 200-day moving average is $121.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.37 and a 12-month high of $153.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.36.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 115,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $17,346,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 613,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,086,800. This trade represents a 15.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $617,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 8,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,620. This represents a 35.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 373,037 shares of company stock valued at $50,731,512. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead’s product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.