Profund Advisors LLC Has $2.02 Million Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. $PAAS

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,623 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 5,674.3% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,141,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,406,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034,755 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,281,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,016,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $256,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,434 shares during the last quarter. North of South Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 444.2% during the third quarter. North of South Capital LLP now owns 3,000,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,778 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Pan American Silver in the second quarter valued at about $59,883,000. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Pan American Silver and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.17.

Shares of PAAS opened at $58.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.31. Pan American Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.55 and a twelve month high of $69.99. The firm has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.66.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 19.52%.The company had revenue of $854.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Pan American Silver’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 24th. This is a boost from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is 32.37%.

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE: PAAS) is a Vancouver-based mining company and one of the world’s largest primary silver producers. The company’s core activities encompass the exploration, development, extraction and processing of silver, with significant by-product production of gold, zinc and lead. Pan American Silver maintains a vertically integrated operating model, covering the full mining value chain from resource discovery through to refined metal production.

With a geographic footprint concentrated across the Americas, Pan American Silver operates multiple mines in Mexico, Peru, Argentina and Bolivia, and is advancing several development and exploration projects in Chile and Ecuador.

