Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Sold by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,921 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,594 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 3.6% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $27,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,703,487 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,566,000 after buying an additional 39,466 shares during the last quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY acquired a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 7.0% during the second quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 48,361 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,099.3% during the 3rd quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 8,923 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 8,179 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 16,524 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 8,566 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Stock Up 3.3%

Broadcom stock opened at $343.94 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.10 and a 52 week high of $414.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.26, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $347.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 37.45%. The company had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 54.62%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $10,434,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 277,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,428,573.34. The trade was a 9.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 320,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.53, for a total value of $128,296,167.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 37,326,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,950,399,066.20. This trade represents a 0.85% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 779,901 shares of company stock valued at $284,069,237 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 12th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.28.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

