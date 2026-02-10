Prospera Financial Services Inc Raises Position in GE Aerospace $GE

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,315 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $14,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in GE Aerospace by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 4.6% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace in the second quarter valued at approximately $866,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in GE Aerospace during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on GE Aerospace from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on GE Aerospace from $305.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $375.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.00.

Insider Transactions at GE Aerospace

In other GE Aerospace news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.51, for a total transaction of $927,222.85. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 10,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,212.33. This represents a 22.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Amy L. Gowder sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.73, for a total transaction of $1,222,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 16,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,245.55. This represents a 19.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,398 shares of company stock valued at $13,837,171. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting GE Aerospace

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

GE Aerospace Stock Down 1.3%

NYSE GE opened at $316.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $332.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.40. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $159.36 and a fifty-two week high of $332.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $307.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from GE Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is 17.69%.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.