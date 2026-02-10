Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 33.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Transdigm Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Transdigm Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its stake in Transdigm Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael Lisman acquired 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,284.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,220,047.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,403.34. The trade was a 41.14% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,429.92, for a total transaction of $5,576,688.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $5,147,712. This represents a 52.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 242,485 shares of company stock valued at $331,932,850 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TDG shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,710.00 to $1,650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. KeyCorp lowered Transdigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,405.00 to $1,435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Transdigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,775.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Transdigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Transdigm Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,584.44.

Shares of Transdigm Group stock opened at $1,301.45 on Tuesday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $1,183.60 and a 1-year high of $1,623.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,353.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,350.77. The company has a market capitalization of $73.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.87, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.92.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $8.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 20.50%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.83 earnings per share. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 37.420-39.340 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company’s product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset’s life cycle.

TransDigm’s operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

