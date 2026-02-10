Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 780 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $38,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 434 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $938.92, for a total transaction of $255,386.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 125,527 shares in the company, valued at $117,859,810.84. This represents a 0.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.75, for a total transaction of $4,492,196.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 10,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,515,548.75. This represents a 32.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 87,513 shares of company stock valued at $83,718,401 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $971.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $898.00 to $1,087.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Autonomous Res dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,047.00 to $960.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $850.00 to $1,048.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Dbs Bank boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $916.86.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $944.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $283.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $911.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $819.03. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $439.38 and a fifty-two week high of $984.70.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $13.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.52 by $2.03. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 13.73%.The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $11.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

