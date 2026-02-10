Montis Financial LLC Has $19.84 Million Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Montis Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,919 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,640 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 4.6% of Montis Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,537 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank grew its position in Apple by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 18,011 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,597 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 10,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,646 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $274.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $267.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.61. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $288.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. Apple had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 159.94%. The company had revenue of $143.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.15%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Maxim Group raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.70.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

