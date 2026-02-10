ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 5,637 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 185,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,637 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $55,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 32,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,633,000 after buying an additional 5,625 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its stake in GE Aerospace by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 97,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,264,000 after buying an additional 59,106 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its stake in GE Aerospace by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 159,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,101,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 3.3% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 269,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 34.3% in the third quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 22,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace stock opened at $316.89 on Tuesday. GE Aerospace has a 52 week low of $159.36 and a 52 week high of $332.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $307.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.16. The stock has a market cap of $332.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.27 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 18.98%.GE Aerospace’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from GE Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.69%.

In related news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.51, for a total transaction of $927,222.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 10,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,212.33. This represents a 22.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Amy L. Gowder sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.73, for a total transaction of $1,222,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,055,245.55. This trade represents a 19.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,398 shares of company stock valued at $13,837,171. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upped their target price on GE Aerospace from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target (up previously from $378.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. UBS Group set a $374.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.00.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

