Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,731,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,604 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.1% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $546,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 450.0% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 8,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total value of $2,680,923.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 71,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,216,535.33. This represents a 10.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.80, for a total value of $1,064,771.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 65,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,442,418.40. This trade represents a 4.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,868 shares of company stock worth $4,650,596. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $322.34 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $202.16 and a 1-year high of $337.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $315.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.08.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.35%.The business had revenue of $46.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.99%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. HSBC set a $319.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $345.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

