Opinicus Capital Inc. Invests $863,000 in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Opinicus Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 5.4% during the second quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M3 Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $204,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo stock opened at $166.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.46. The stock has a market cap of $227.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.40. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $170.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The business had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.550-8.710 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.83%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PEP. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $152.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.16.

PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

