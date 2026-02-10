Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,729 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 1.2% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $15,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $420.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective (up from $375.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.28.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 38,281 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $12,542,769.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 266,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,316,759.10. The trade was a 12.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $10,434,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 277,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,428,573.34. The trade was a 9.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 779,901 shares of company stock worth $284,069,237 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $343.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $347.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 72.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.10 and a 1-year high of $414.61.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 37.45%. The business had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.62%.

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

