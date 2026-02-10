Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,729 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 1.2% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $15,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Key Broadcom News
Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Benzinga reports Big Tech (Google, Amazon) are boosting AI capex for 2026, which directly increases demand for Broadcom’s data‑center networking, custom silicon and switch ASIC products — a near‑term revenue tailwind. Broadcom Gains As Big Tech Boosts AI Spending For 2026
- Positive Sentiment: Broadcom launched Wi‑Fi 8 and is positioning that roadmap as an extension of its AI story to the enterprise edge — a new product channel that can expand addressable market beyond hyperscalers. Broadcom Wi Fi 8 Launch Extends AI Story To Enterprise Edge
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst notes and coverage remain bullish — citing growing demand tied to Google’s TPU builds and other hyperscaler AI projects, supporting upside to Broadcom’s data‑center revenue forecasts. Broader Analyst Sentiment on Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Remains Bullish Amid Growing Demand for Google’s TPUs
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks includes Broadcom among semiconductor industry picks that should benefit from secular AI/ML and consumer electronics growth — a reaffirmation that macro industry tailwinds favor AVGO. 3 Stocks to Buy From the Prospering Semiconductor Industry
- Positive Sentiment: Prominent commentators and buy‑and‑hold investor pieces (e.g., Jim Cramer mentions, Motley Fool AI stock features) continue to highlight Broadcom as an AI beneficiary — supporting retail/flows and sentiment. Broadcom (AVGO) Should Be Up A Lot, Says Jim Cramer
- Neutral Sentiment: General AI stock roundups continue to put Broadcom on lists of hardware plays that benefit from multiyear AI demand, but these pieces are higher‑level and don’t change earnings expectations by themselves. The Ultimate AI Stocks to Buy With $10,000 Right Now
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage noting Google and Meta’s revised AI plans frames a mixed narrative: hyperscalers boosting AI spend but occasional share‑price weakness as investors re‑price timing/expectations. This creates volatility even as fundamentals improve. Google and Meta Just Rewrote Broadcom’s AI Story—While Shares Drop
- Negative Sentiment: Bristol Gate Capital significantly trimmed its Broadcom stake — an active investor selling can signal near‑term selling pressure or differing conviction on valuation. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Cuts Broadcom Stake Significantly
- Negative Sentiment: A Forbes piece contrasts Micron’s growth story favorably versus Broadcom, highlighting competitive differences that could pressure relative performance if memory/capex dynamics keep Micron in a stronger growth position. How Micron’s Growth Engine Beats Out Broadcom
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 38,281 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $12,542,769.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 266,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,316,759.10. The trade was a 12.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $10,434,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 277,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,428,573.34. The trade was a 9.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 779,901 shares of company stock worth $284,069,237 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Broadcom Stock Up 3.3%
NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $343.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $347.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 72.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.10 and a 1-year high of $414.61.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 37.45%. The business had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Broadcom Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.62%.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.
On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.
