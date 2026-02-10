Katamaran Capital LLP Invests $3.10 Million in Semtech Corporation $SMTC

Katamaran Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 43,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,097,000. Semtech comprises about 2.8% of Katamaran Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Semtech by 12,214.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 411,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,166,000 after buying an additional 22,629 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Semtech during the second quarter worth about $854,000.

In related news, Director Saar Gillai sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.26, for a total value of $270,936.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,523 shares in the company, valued at $716,700.98. The trade was a 27.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $375,600.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 60,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,512,157.92. The trade was a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,967 shares of company stock worth $1,316,108. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SMTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Semtech in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. B. Riley Financial raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 price objective on Semtech in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.21.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $88.75 on Tuesday. Semtech Corporation has a 1 year low of $24.05 and a 1 year high of $92.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.29 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Semtech had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 2.77%.The business had revenue of $266.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Semtech has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.460 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Semtech Corporation will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high-performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms. The company’s products address a broad range of applications in the Internet of Things (IoT), data center and telecom, industrial, home automation, automotive, and aerospace markets. Semtech’s portfolio includes power management, signal integrity, protection devices, wireless and sensing technologies that enable smarter, more connected systems worldwide.

A core offering from Semtech is its LoRa® technology, a low-power, long-range wireless communication platform that has become a de facto standard for global IoT deployments.

