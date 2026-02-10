Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Takes Position in Exelixis, Inc. $EXEL

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Exelixis by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 18.5% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter worth $901,000. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 25.0% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exelixis by 25.1% in the third quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,919 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Leerink Partners raised Exelixis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $43.00 target price on Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.16.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 28,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $1,194,070.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 374,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,926,154.82. This represents a 6.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stelios Papadopoulos sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $4,355,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,189,228 shares in the company, valued at $51,790,879.40. This trade represents a 7.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 172,230 shares of company stock valued at $7,401,923 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $43.95 on Tuesday. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $32.38 and a one year high of $49.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.94.

Exelixis, Inc is a biotechnology company specializing in the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule therapies primarily for the treatment of cancer. Building on a platform that leverages model organism genetics and high-throughput screening, the company focuses its research on kinase inhibitors that modulate critical signaling pathways involved in tumor growth and metastasis. Exelixis’s translational research approach aims to advance novel compounds from early-stage discovery through clinical development and regulatory approval.

The company’s most recognized products include CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib), approved for the treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma and hepatocellular carcinoma, and COMETRIQ® (cabozantinib) for metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

