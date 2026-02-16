Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Viking Holdings Ltd. $VIK

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,508 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Viking were worth $4,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in Viking during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Viking in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viking in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Viking during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Viking by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on VIK shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Viking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Viking from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Mizuho set a $59.00 price target on Viking in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Viking from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Viking from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

NYSE VIK opened at $75.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.08. Viking Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $31.79 and a fifty-two week high of $78.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Viking had a return on equity of 716.92% and a net margin of 15.53%.The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Viking Holdings Ltd. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

