Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 35,076 Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $AMRX

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) by 60.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,076 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMRX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMRX shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial set a $15.00 price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amneal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.82 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.32. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 741.37 and a beta of 1.36.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a publicly traded integrated healthcare company specializing in the development, manufacturing and distribution of generic and specialty pharmaceutical products. The company’s portfolio includes oral solids, injectables, transdermals and biosimilars, serving a broad range of therapeutic areas such as cardiovascular, neuroscience, oncology and women’s health. Alongside its generic offerings, Amneal has built a branded portfolio through strategic acquisitions and internal development, positioning itself across both high-volume generics and higher-value specialty treatments.

Since its founding in 2002 by brothers Chirag and Chintu Modgil, Amneal has pursued growth through organic investment in research and development as well as targeted M&A.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.