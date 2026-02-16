Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Makes New $944,000 Investment in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. $AHR

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

Get American Healthcare REIT alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AHR. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 170.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 15,918 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 90,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 9.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 6.6% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 25,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter valued at about $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on AHR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, December 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

Insider Activity

In other American Healthcare REIT news, Director Jeffrey T. Hanson sold 35,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.38, for a total transaction of $1,720,876.60. Following the sale, the director owned 19,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,283.04. The trade was a 64.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of AHR stock opened at $51.79 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.31. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.48 and a 1-year high of $52.47. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 369.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 714.29%.

About American Healthcare REIT

(Free Report)

American Healthcare REIT, Inc (NYSE: AHR) was a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and managing healthcare‐related properties across the United States. The company’s portfolio spanned senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and outpatient care centers, all operated under long‐term net lease or triple‐net lease structures designed to provide stable, predictable rental income.

Employing a strategy of partnering with established healthcare operators, American Healthcare REIT targeted properties in both major metropolitan areas and high‐growth secondary markets to capitalize on demographic trends such as an aging population and increased demand for outpatient services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.