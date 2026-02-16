Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Invests $904,000 in Penguin Solutions, Inc. $PENG

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Penguin Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 34,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.07% of Penguin Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in Penguin Solutions by 2.5% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,153,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,843,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Penguin Solutions by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 986,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,545,000 after acquiring an additional 411,527 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Penguin Solutions by 19.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 956,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,953,000 after purchasing an additional 156,361 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Penguin Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $11,913,000. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Penguin Solutions by 4.4% in the second quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 470,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,311,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PENG stock opened at $19.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.22 and a beta of 2.24. Penguin Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $29.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.05.

Penguin Solutions ( NASDAQ:PENG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Penguin Solutions had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 1.82%.The business had revenue of $343.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.08 million. Penguin Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.750-2.250 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Penguin Solutions, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Penguin Solutions news, SVP Joseph Gates Clark sold 1,346 shares of Penguin Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $25,614.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 122,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,711.54. This trade represents a 1.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PENG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Penguin Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded Penguin Solutions from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Penguin Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Penguin Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Penguin Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Penguin Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Penguin Solutions Company Profile

Penguin Solutions, Inc engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advanced Computing, Integrated Memory, and Optimized LED. It offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced integrated memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

