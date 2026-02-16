Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 99,423 Shares of Liberty Global Ltd $LBTYA

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,423 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Liberty Global were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on LBTYA. Citigroup increased their price target on Liberty Global from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $11.80 to $12.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.40.

Insider Activity at Liberty Global

In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 33,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $371,399.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Price Performance

Liberty Global stock opened at $10.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.05. Liberty Global Ltd has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $12.09.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc operates as a leading international telecommunications and television company, offering a wide array of broadband internet, digital cable television, fixed-line telephony and mobile services. Through its extensive fiber and hybrid-fiber coaxial networks, the company delivers high-speed internet connectivity, video on demand and interactive television platforms to residential and business customers. Its service portfolio includes digital voice, managed Wi-Fi solutions, home security and converged connectivity bundles designed to meet evolving consumer and enterprise demands.

The company’s footprint spans key European markets, including the United Kingdom and Ireland under the Virgin Media brand, the Netherlands through Ziggo, Belgium via Telenet, and operations in Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Poland and Luxembourg.

