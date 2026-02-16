Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $964,000 Stock Holdings in Middlesex Water Company $MSEX

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,374 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.10% of Middlesex Water worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northstar Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 17,723 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Middlesex Water by 3.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 483.5% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 35.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 2.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MSEX shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Middlesex Water from $73.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, New Street Research set a $52.00 price objective on Middlesex Water in a report on Friday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.33.

NASDAQ:MSEX opened at $55.39 on Monday. Middlesex Water Company has a 52-week low of $44.17 and a 52-week high of $67.09. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.25%.

Middlesex Water Company is a regulated utility specializing in the provision of potable water and wastewater collection services to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company operates through its wholly owned subsidiaries, supplying treated water and effectively managing sewage collection systems under state and local regulatory frameworks. Its core mission centers on delivering safe, reliable water while complying with stringent environmental and public health standards.

Founded in 1897 and headquartered in Iselin, New Jersey, Middlesex Water has grown from a local water works enterprise into a multi‐state utilities group.

