VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF $MOAT Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,293 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS MOAT opened at $105.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.67. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12 month low of $75.43 and a 12 month high of $108.10.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage. MOAT was launched on Apr 25, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

