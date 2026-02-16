Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Makes New Investment in Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF $FGDL

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:FGDL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.23% of Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FGDL. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000.

Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF stock opened at $66.88 on Monday. Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF has a one year low of $37.79 and a one year high of $74.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.77.

About Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF

The Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF (FGDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund provides the price movement of gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars that meet London Bullion Market Associations responsible gold guidance. FGDL was launched on Jun 30, 2022 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

