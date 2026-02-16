Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF $SPMD

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 97.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612,241 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPMD. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0%

SPMD opened at $62.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.02. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.07. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $43.99 and a 12-month high of $63.65.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

