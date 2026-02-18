CenterBook Partners LP Buys 12,007 Shares of TAT Technologies Ltd. $TATT

CenterBook Partners LP raised its position in shares of TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,007 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP owned approximately 1.28% of TAT Technologies worth $7,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TAT Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in TAT Technologies by 470.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the period. GWN Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TAT Technologies during the third quarter worth $202,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TAT Technologies during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TAT Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of TAT Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on TAT Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen raised TAT Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Loop Capital set a $53.00 price objective on TAT Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on TAT Technologies from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TAT Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.17.

Shares of TATT opened at $51.24 on Wednesday. TAT Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $23.37 and a 52-week high of $54.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.94 and its 200-day moving average is $42.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 4.44. The firm has a market cap of $643.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 0.93.

TAT Technologies Ltd. is a global provider of environmental control and thermal management solutions for the aerospace industry. The company specializes in the design, manufacturing and support of aircraft environmental control systems (ECS), heat exchangers and related components. Its product portfolio serves commercial and military airframers, engine manufacturers and airlines, offering critical systems that regulate cabin pressure, temperature and ventilation on fixed-wing and rotary aircraft.

Key offerings include air cycle machines, preconditioned air units, steam/water separators and specialty heat exchangers engineered to meet stringent aerospace standards.

