HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 329,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,296 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $46,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

DVY stock opened at $156.97 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $115.94 and a one year high of $160.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.45 and a 200-day moving average of $142.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $1.6162 per share. This represents a $6.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time. The Index consists of 100 of the highest dividend-yielding securities (excluding real estate investment trusts (REITs) in the Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

