Cercano Management LLC Has $10.29 Million Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Cercano Management LLC reduced its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 38.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 60,072 shares during the quarter. Cercano Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $10,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,190.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,486.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 76,663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,829,000 after buying an additional 71,830 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,325.6% in the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,439.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 94,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after buying an additional 88,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 2,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $238,585.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,836.68. This represents a 98.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $354,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,190. The trade was a 42.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $92.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.40 and its 200-day moving average is $98.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.62. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $85.55 and a one year high of $108.71.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.27% and a negative return on equity of 239.04%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.50 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.200 EPS. Research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Raymond James Financial raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays set a $91.00 price objective on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.26.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORLY

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company’s product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O’Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.