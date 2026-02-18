Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $3.13 Million Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF $VYMI

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,415 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Wise Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wise Wealth Partners now owns 30,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 91.4% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYMI stock opened at $99.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.96. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $65.08 and a one year high of $100.55. The stock has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.69.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

