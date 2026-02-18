Fortis Group Advisors LLC Acquires 41,325 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 69.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,325 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 130.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $89.87 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.79 and its 200-day moving average is $88.62. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $83.29 and a 52 week high of $94.09. The company has a market capitalization of $46.63 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3319 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years. The Underlying Index includes all publicly-issued the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to 20 years.

