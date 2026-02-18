IDEX Corporation $IEX Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,249 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of IDEX worth $11,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in IDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IEX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on IDEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $211.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $247.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.22.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $208.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00. IDEX Corporation has a one year low of $153.36 and a one year high of $217.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.84.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $899.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.00 million. IDEX had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. IDEX has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.780 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of highly engineered fluidics systems, measurement technologies and safety solutions. The company’s core offerings include positive-displacement pumps, flow meters, valves, sampling systems and analytical instruments that serve a wide range of end markets such as water treatment, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, and life sciences. Through its focus on precision engineering and proprietary material science, IDEX delivers products designed for reliability in demanding applications.

