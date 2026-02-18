State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,835 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. $CYBR

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,804 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,835 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $10,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CYBR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 9.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,129,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,711,000 after acquiring an additional 94,318 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $444,613,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 817,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,532,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 508,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,998,000 after purchasing an additional 34,850 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 436,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,402,000 after purchasing an additional 12,324 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $408.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.54, a PEG ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.91. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $288.63 and a 12 month high of $526.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $439.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $460.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.18. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 10.79%.The firm had revenue of $372.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CYBR. Zacks Research upgraded CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $474.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $518.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $459.95.

CyberArk Software Ltd. is a cybersecurity company that focuses on identity security and privileged access management. Its core mission is to protect organizations from cyber threats that target privileged accounts, credentials and secrets that can provide attackers with broad access to critical systems. CyberArk’s offerings are designed to help enterprises control, monitor and secure privileged credentials across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments, reducing the risk of lateral movement and data breaches.

The company delivers a suite of software and cloud services that address privileged access, secrets management, endpoint privilege management and identity-based threat detection.

