Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $412,000 Stock Position in E.W. Scripps Company (The) $SSP

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps Company (The) (NASDAQ:SSP – Free Report) by 52.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,549 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.19% of E.W. Scripps worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in E.W. Scripps by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 351,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 112,608 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 142.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,318,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,705,000 after buying an additional 1,361,721 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,231,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 74,435 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in E.W. Scripps by 28.9% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 21,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in E.W. Scripps by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 89,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 28,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of E.W. Scripps stock opened at $3.43 on Wednesday. E.W. Scripps Company has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $4.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.29. The firm has a market cap of $304.58 million, a PE ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

SSP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of E.W. Scripps from $3.00 to $3.90 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of E.W. Scripps in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.95.

The E.W. Scripps Company is a diversified U.S. media organization headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Established in 1878 by Edward Willis Scripps, the company began as a newspaper publisher before expanding into broadcast television, cable networks and digital journalism. Today, Scripps combines a legacy of local news reporting with a growing portfolio of national cable channels and digital platforms.

Scripps operates more than 60 television stations across over 40 markets, delivering local news, weather, sports and entertainment programming to communities in both large and mid-sized U.S.

