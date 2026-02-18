Caesars Entertainment, Inc. $CZR Shares Sold by SCP Investment LP

SCP Investment LP decreased its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,000 shares during the quarter. Caesars Entertainment makes up 12.0% of SCP Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. SCP Investment LP owned about 0.27% of Caesars Entertainment worth $14,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 12,698 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 8.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 106.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,599,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,982,000 after purchasing an additional 826,356 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 17,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 506,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $18.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.82 and a 200 day moving average of $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.48, a PEG ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 2.03. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $39.86.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.76%. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

CZR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Macquarie Infrastructure dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.29.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation is a leading integrated gaming and hospitality company headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. The company owns and operates a global portfolio of resorts, casinos, and entertainment venues designed to deliver comprehensive hospitality experiences. Its business activities span hotel accommodations, gaming operations, food and beverage services, live events, and convention services, with a focus on delivering luxury and entertainment to both leisure and business travelers.

The company traces its lineage to the founding of Harrah’s by William F.

