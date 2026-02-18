Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Major Shareholder Cetus Capital Vi, L.P. Sells 75,000 Shares

Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cetus Capital Vi, L.P. sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $1,638,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,313,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,404,541.65. This represents a 2.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Forward Air Stock Up 1.6%

FWRD stock opened at $27.24 on Wednesday. Forward Air Corporation has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $32.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.73. The company has a market cap of $851.25 million, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.71.

Forward Air News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Forward Air this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cetus Capital increased its stake in October by acquiring 225,000 shares at about $17.93 each (a ~7.1% bump to its holdings), which can be read as a vote of confidence from a major holder. Cetus Capital acquisition filing

Cetus Capital increased its stake in October by acquiring 225,000 shares at about $17.93 each (a ~7.1% bump to its holdings), which can be read as a vote of confidence from a major holder. Neutral Sentiment: Forward Air is scheduled to report quarterly earnings soon, which is a routine catalyst that could move the stock depending on results and guidance. Earnings projection notice

Forward Air is scheduled to report quarterly earnings soon, which is a routine catalyst that could move the stock depending on results and guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Public short-interest data shows effectively zero reported short interest and a 0.0 days-to-cover figure — this looks like an anomalous/empty data print and is unlikely to be a meaningful immediate driver. (No external article link available.)

Public short-interest data shows effectively zero reported short interest and a 0.0 days-to-cover figure — this looks like an anomalous/empty data print and is unlikely to be a meaningful immediate driver. (No external article link available.) Negative Sentiment: Cetus Capital subsequently sold multiple blocks totaling roughly 302k shares across November (and an additional October sale), representing a several-percent reduction in its stake and proceeds of roughly $6M — heavy insider selling from a large holder can weigh on sentiment. Cetus Capital sale filings

Cetus Capital subsequently sold multiple blocks totaling roughly 302k shares across November (and an additional October sale), representing a several-percent reduction in its stake and proceeds of roughly $6M — heavy insider selling from a large holder can weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Market writeups flag fundamental pressure: analysis highlights that AI-related costs and other operational headwinds could compress margins and that Forward Air faces broader challenges beyond AI alone — this type of critique can prompt caution among investors ahead of earnings. Margin and fundamentals analysis

Market writeups flag fundamental pressure: analysis highlights that AI-related costs and other operational headwinds could compress margins and that Forward Air faces broader challenges beyond AI alone — this type of critique can prompt caution among investors ahead of earnings. Negative Sentiment: News outlets summarized the recent Cetus sell-off as several million dollars of sales (reporting ~ $5.94M), reinforcing headlines around insider selling that can pressure the stock. Investing.com summary of Cetus sales

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on FWRD. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Forward Air from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Forward Air from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Forward Air presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Get Our Latest Report on FWRD

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd raised its position in Forward Air by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 849,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,247,000 after purchasing an additional 467,482 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the third quarter valued at $8,295,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 15.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,353,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,347,000 after buying an additional 307,906 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Forward Air by 1,179.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 321,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,451,000 after buying an additional 296,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in Forward Air by 337,481.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 270,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,924,000 after buying an additional 269,985 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Air Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Forward Air Corporation is a leading North American provider of expedited ground transportation and related logistics services, specializing in time-sensitive shipments. The company offers a comprehensive suite of solutions including less-than-truckload (LTL) expedited freight, consolidation and distribution services, container drayage, and final-mile delivery. By integrating transportation management with warehousing, inventory control, and technology-driven tracking, Forward Air supports customers across a variety of industries such as manufacturing, retail, automotive and chemicals.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Greeneville, Tennessee, Forward Air has developed a broad network of service centers, terminals and rail ramps throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.