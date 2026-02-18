Top Grocery Stocks To Follow Now – February 15th

Get alerts:

Maplebear, Casey’s General Stores, and Conagra Brands are the three Grocery stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. “Grocery stocks” are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is selling food and everyday household items through supermarkets, grocery chains, wholesalers, or related distribution businesses. Investors typically treat them as relatively defensive investments that provide steady cash flow and dividends but face thin margins, strong competition (including discounters and e-commerce), and sensitivity to input costs and consumer spending. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Grocery stocks within the last several days.

Maplebear (CART)

Maplebear Inc., doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

Casey’s General Stores (CASY)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Conagra Brands (CAG)

Conagra Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

