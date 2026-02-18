Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Sells 18,125 Shares of Stock

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 18,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $1,523,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,594,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,389,345.12. This trade represents a 0.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 7,685 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $643,388.20.

On Wednesday, January 14th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 59,411 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total value of $4,978,047.69.

On Tuesday, January 13th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 30,643 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.78, for a total value of $2,536,627.54.

On Monday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 66,568 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total value of $5,543,117.36.

On Friday, January 9th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 18,689 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.40, for a total transaction of $1,539,973.60.

On Thursday, January 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 65,071 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $5,352,089.75.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 44,100 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $3,581,802.00.

On Tuesday, January 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 20,226 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.48, for a total transaction of $1,688,466.48.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ LLYVK opened at $94.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of -24.41 and a beta of 1.40. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C has a 1-year low of $60.55 and a 1-year high of $102.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.28.

Positive Sentiment: Technicals are supportive — LLYVK is trading above its 50‑day and 200‑day simple moving averages and sits closer to its 52‑week high than its low, which can attract momentum and risk‑on buying. MarketBeat LLYVK Overview

Technicals are supportive — LLYVK is trading above its 50‑day and 200‑day simple moving averages and sits closer to its 52‑week high than its low, which can attract momentum and risk‑on buying. Neutral Sentiment: Short interest is effectively zero per the February report, meaning there is little short‑position pressure to amplify moves either way (no meaningful short‑squeeze dynamic). MarketBeat Short Interest

Short interest is effectively zero per the February report, meaning there is little short‑position pressure to amplify moves either way (no meaningful short‑squeeze dynamic). Negative Sentiment: Major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway disclosed repeated open‑market sales between Jan. 6–16 totaling roughly 330,500 shares (about $25–30M at the reported prices). While Berkshire still holds a large >10% stake, the multi‑day trimming could be read as a signal to some investors and may apply downward pressure on the stock. The sales were disclosed in Berkshire’s SEC filings. SEC Filing – Berkshire Hathaway Sales

Institutional Trading of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C

Here are the key news stories impacting Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C this week:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLYVK. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

About Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ: LLYVK) is a tracking stock designed to reflect the performance of Liberty Media’s investment in Live Nation Entertainment. Established in August 2023, the Liberty Live tracking stock allows investors to gain targeted exposure to the live entertainment sector without direct ownership of Liberty Media’s other diversified assets. The Series C shares trade separately, offering a clear view of the value and results generated by Live Nation’s global operations.

The underlying asset for the Liberty Live Series C shares is Liberty Media’s equity stake in Live Nation, one of the world’s leading live entertainment companies.

