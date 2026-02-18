Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Sells 20,226 Shares

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 20,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.48, for a total value of $1,688,466.48. Following the sale, the insider owned 10,897,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,717,873.80. The trade was a 0.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Friday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 7,685 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $643,388.20.

On Thursday, January 15th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 18,125 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $1,523,225.00.

On Wednesday, January 14th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 59,411 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total value of $4,978,047.69.

On Tuesday, January 13th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 30,643 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.78, for a total value of $2,536,627.54.

On Monday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 66,568 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $5,543,117.36.

On Friday, January 9th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 18,689 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.40, for a total transaction of $1,539,973.60.

On Thursday, January 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 65,071 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $5,352,089.75.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 44,100 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $3,581,802.00.

NASDAQ LLYVK opened at $94.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of -24.41 and a beta of 1.40. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C has a fifty-two week low of $60.55 and a fifty-two week high of $102.62.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C by 791.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,688,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,972 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 831,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,460,000 after purchasing an additional 12,443 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,032,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 131,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,710,000 after purchasing an additional 15,809 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 214,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,189,000 after purchasing an additional 34,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Technicals are supportive — LLYVK is trading above its 50‑day and 200‑day simple moving averages and sits closer to its 52‑week high than its low, which can attract momentum and risk‑on buying. MarketBeat LLYVK Overview

Technicals are supportive — LLYVK is trading above its 50‑day and 200‑day simple moving averages and sits closer to its 52‑week high than its low, which can attract momentum and risk‑on buying. Neutral Sentiment: Short interest is effectively zero per the February report, meaning there is little short‑position pressure to amplify moves either way (no meaningful short‑squeeze dynamic). MarketBeat Short Interest

Short interest is effectively zero per the February report, meaning there is little short‑position pressure to amplify moves either way (no meaningful short‑squeeze dynamic). Negative Sentiment: Major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway disclosed repeated open‑market sales between Jan. 6–16 totaling roughly 330,500 shares (about $25–30M at the reported prices). While Berkshire still holds a large >10% stake, the multi‑day trimming could be read as a signal to some investors and may apply downward pressure on the stock. The sales were disclosed in Berkshire’s SEC filings. SEC Filing – Berkshire Hathaway Sales

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ: LLYVK) is a tracking stock designed to reflect the performance of Liberty Media’s investment in Live Nation Entertainment. Established in August 2023, the Liberty Live tracking stock allows investors to gain targeted exposure to the live entertainment sector without direct ownership of Liberty Media’s other diversified assets. The Series C shares trade separately, offering a clear view of the value and results generated by Live Nation’s global operations.

The underlying asset for the Liberty Live Series C shares is Liberty Media’s equity stake in Live Nation, one of the world’s leading live entertainment companies.

