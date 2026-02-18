Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Sells 59,411 Shares

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 59,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total transaction of $4,978,047.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 10,612,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $889,259,331.87. The trade was a 0.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Friday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 7,685 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $643,388.20.

On Thursday, January 15th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 18,125 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $1,523,225.00.

On Tuesday, January 13th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 30,643 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.78, for a total value of $2,536,627.54.

On Monday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 66,568 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total value of $5,543,117.36.

On Friday, January 9th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 18,689 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.40, for a total transaction of $1,539,973.60.

On Thursday, January 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 65,071 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $5,352,089.75.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 44,100 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $3,581,802.00.

On Tuesday, January 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 20,226 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.48, for a total transaction of $1,688,466.48.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:LLYVA opened at $91.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.64 and its 200-day moving average is $85.84. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A has a twelve month low of $59.45 and a twelve month high of $99.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 1.37.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLYVA. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A by 1,508.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 167,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,652,000 after acquiring an additional 157,095 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A in the fourth quarter worth $2,732,000. Finally, Arax Advisory Partners bought a new position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

The disclosed transactions were regular, multi‑day open‑market sales rather than a single large block trade; that pattern is consistent with portfolio rebalancing or tax/liquidity management and may not indicate a change in fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Berkshire Hathaway sold a series of LLYVA shares across Jan. 6–16 (about 330,518 shares total), which increases available supply and can be perceived negatively by the market; the sales were disclosed in SEC filings. SEC Filing

Berkshire Hathaway sold a series of LLYVA shares across Jan. 6–16 (about 330,518 shares total), which increases available supply and can be perceived negatively by the market; the sales were disclosed in SEC filings. Negative Sentiment: On technicals the 50‑day moving average sits below the 200‑day moving average, a bearish configuration that may limit upside until a clearer trend reversal occurs.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Group Series A (NASDAQ:LLYVA) is a Class A tracking stock of Liberty Media Corporation that is focused on the company’s live sports and entertainment businesses. Headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, Liberty Media was founded in 1991 as a successor to Tele-Communications, Inc, and has since evolved into a diversified holding company. The Liberty Live Group tracking stock provides investors with direct exposure to a portfolio of live sports franchises and related enterprises within the broader Liberty Media framework.

The primary asset underlying the Liberty Live Group is a 100% ownership interest in the Atlanta Braves, one of Major League Baseball’s premier franchises based at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia.

