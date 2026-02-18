Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Sells 18,689 Shares

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 18,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.40, for a total transaction of $1,539,973.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 10,769,575 shares in the company, valued at $887,412,980. This represents a 0.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Get Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A alerts:

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 7,685 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $643,388.20.

On Thursday, January 15th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 18,125 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $1,523,225.00.

On Wednesday, January 14th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 59,411 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total transaction of $4,978,047.69.

On Tuesday, January 13th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 30,643 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.78, for a total transaction of $2,536,627.54.

On Monday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 66,568 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total value of $5,543,117.36.

On Thursday, January 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 65,071 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $5,352,089.75.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 44,100 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $3,581,802.00.

On Tuesday, January 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 20,226 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.48, for a total value of $1,688,466.48.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LLYVA opened at $91.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 1.37. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A has a 52-week low of $59.45 and a 52-week high of $99.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce”.

View Our Latest Report on Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLYVA. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A in the fourth quarter worth $35,661,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A during the third quarter valued at about $33,923,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A by 933.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 384,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,257,000 after acquiring an additional 347,275 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A by 133.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 356,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,614,000 after acquiring an additional 203,902 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A during the fourth quarter worth about $13,083,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A this week:

Positive Sentiment: Berkshire still retains a large stake (roughly 10.6M shares) after the disclosed sales, signaling continued long‑term exposure rather than a full exit; that ongoing ownership can be interpreted as a vote of confidence.

Berkshire still retains a large stake (roughly 10.6M shares) after the disclosed sales, signaling continued long‑term exposure rather than a full exit; that ongoing ownership can be interpreted as a vote of confidence. Positive Sentiment: Reported short interest is essentially zero as of Feb. 16, removing immediate short‑selling pressure and the risk of a large short‑driven move lower.

Reported short interest is essentially zero as of Feb. 16, removing immediate short‑selling pressure and the risk of a large short‑driven move lower. Neutral Sentiment: Trading volume today is below the stock’s average, which makes intraday moves less informative about conviction — prices can move on lighter flows without broad participation.

Trading volume today is below the stock’s average, which makes intraday moves less informative about conviction — prices can move on lighter flows without broad participation. Neutral Sentiment: The disclosed transactions were regular, multi‑day open‑market sales rather than a single large block trade; that pattern is consistent with portfolio rebalancing or tax/liquidity management and may not indicate a change in fundamentals.

The disclosed transactions were regular, multi‑day open‑market sales rather than a single large block trade; that pattern is consistent with portfolio rebalancing or tax/liquidity management and may not indicate a change in fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Berkshire Hathaway sold a series of LLYVA shares across Jan. 6–16 (about 330,518 shares total), which increases available supply and can be perceived negatively by the market; the sales were disclosed in SEC filings. SEC Filing

Berkshire Hathaway sold a series of LLYVA shares across Jan. 6–16 (about 330,518 shares total), which increases available supply and can be perceived negatively by the market; the sales were disclosed in SEC filings. Negative Sentiment: On technicals the 50‑day moving average sits below the 200‑day moving average, a bearish configuration that may limit upside until a clearer trend reversal occurs.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Group Series A (NASDAQ:LLYVA) is a Class A tracking stock of Liberty Media Corporation that is focused on the company’s live sports and entertainment businesses. Headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, Liberty Media was founded in 1991 as a successor to Tele-Communications, Inc, and has since evolved into a diversified holding company. The Liberty Live Group tracking stock provides investors with direct exposure to a portfolio of live sports franchises and related enterprises within the broader Liberty Media framework.

The primary asset underlying the Liberty Live Group is a 100% ownership interest in the Atlanta Braves, one of Major League Baseball’s premier franchises based at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.