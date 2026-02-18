Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Sells 59,411 Shares

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 59,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total transaction of $4,978,047.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 10,612,953 shares in the company, valued at $889,259,331.87. This trade represents a 0.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 7,685 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $643,388.20.

On Thursday, January 15th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 18,125 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $1,523,225.00.

On Tuesday, January 13th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 30,643 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.78, for a total value of $2,536,627.54.

On Monday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 66,568 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total value of $5,543,117.36.

On Friday, January 9th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 18,689 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.40, for a total value of $1,539,973.60.

On Thursday, January 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 65,071 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $5,352,089.75.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 44,100 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $3,581,802.00.

On Tuesday, January 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 20,226 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.48, for a total transaction of $1,688,466.48.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C Trading Up 1.1%

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C stock opened at $94.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.28. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C has a 52 week low of $60.55 and a 52 week high of $102.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.41 and a beta of 1.40.

Key Headlines Impacting Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C

Positive Sentiment: Technicals are supportive — LLYVK is trading above its 50‑day and 200‑day simple moving averages and sits closer to its 52‑week high than its low, which can attract momentum and risk‑on buying. MarketBeat LLYVK Overview

Technicals are supportive — LLYVK is trading above its 50‑day and 200‑day simple moving averages and sits closer to its 52‑week high than its low, which can attract momentum and risk‑on buying. Neutral Sentiment: Short interest is effectively zero per the February report, meaning there is little short‑position pressure to amplify moves either way (no meaningful short‑squeeze dynamic). MarketBeat Short Interest

Short interest is effectively zero per the February report, meaning there is little short‑position pressure to amplify moves either way (no meaningful short‑squeeze dynamic). Negative Sentiment: Major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway disclosed repeated open‑market sales between Jan. 6–16 totaling roughly 330,500 shares (about $25–30M at the reported prices). While Berkshire still holds a large >10% stake, the multi‑day trimming could be read as a signal to some investors and may apply downward pressure on the stock. The sales were disclosed in Berkshire’s SEC filings. SEC Filing – Berkshire Hathaway Sales

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C

Here are the key news stories impacting Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C this week:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LLYVK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,721,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,667,000 after purchasing an additional 63,117 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,062,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,495,000 after buying an additional 20,587 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,812,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,744,000 after buying an additional 124,223 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,526,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,965,000 after acquiring an additional 136,833 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,458,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,471,000 after acquiring an additional 41,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C Company Profile

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ: LLYVK) is a tracking stock designed to reflect the performance of Liberty Media’s investment in Live Nation Entertainment. Established in August 2023, the Liberty Live tracking stock allows investors to gain targeted exposure to the live entertainment sector without direct ownership of Liberty Media’s other diversified assets. The Series C shares trade separately, offering a clear view of the value and results generated by Live Nation’s global operations.

The underlying asset for the Liberty Live Series C shares is Liberty Media’s equity stake in Live Nation, one of the world’s leading live entertainment companies.

