Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Sells 44,100 Shares

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 44,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $3,581,802.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,853,335 shares in the company, valued at $881,507,868.70. The trade was a 0.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 7,685 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $643,388.20.

On Thursday, January 15th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 18,125 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $1,523,225.00.

On Wednesday, January 14th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 59,411 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total transaction of $4,978,047.69.

On Tuesday, January 13th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 30,643 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.78, for a total transaction of $2,536,627.54.

On Monday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 66,568 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $5,543,117.36.

On Friday, January 9th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 18,689 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.40, for a total transaction of $1,539,973.60.

On Thursday, January 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 65,071 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $5,352,089.75.

On Tuesday, January 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 20,226 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.48, for a total value of $1,688,466.48.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:LLYVA opened at $91.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.84. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A has a twelve month low of $59.45 and a twelve month high of $99.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Positive Sentiment: Berkshire still retains a large stake (roughly 10.6M shares) after the disclosed sales, signaling continued long‑term exposure rather than a full exit; that ongoing ownership can be interpreted as a vote of confidence.

Reported short interest is essentially zero as of Feb. 16, removing immediate short‑selling pressure and the risk of a large short‑driven move lower. Neutral Sentiment: Trading volume today is below the stock’s average, which makes intraday moves less informative about conviction — prices can move on lighter flows without broad participation.

The disclosed transactions were regular, multi‑day open‑market sales rather than a single large block trade; that pattern is consistent with portfolio rebalancing or tax/liquidity management and may not indicate a change in fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Berkshire Hathaway sold a series of LLYVA shares across Jan. 6–16 (about 330,518 shares total), which increases available supply and can be perceived negatively by the market; the sales were disclosed in SEC filings. SEC Filing

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A during the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A by 16.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,945 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A by 35.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A in the second quarter worth about $1,057,000. 25.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Group Series A (NASDAQ:LLYVA) is a Class A tracking stock of Liberty Media Corporation that is focused on the company’s live sports and entertainment businesses. Headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, Liberty Media was founded in 1991 as a successor to Tele-Communications, Inc, and has since evolved into a diversified holding company. The Liberty Live Group tracking stock provides investors with direct exposure to a portfolio of live sports franchises and related enterprises within the broader Liberty Media framework.

The primary asset underlying the Liberty Live Group is a 100% ownership interest in the Atlanta Braves, one of Major League Baseball’s premier franchises based at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia.

