Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Sells 30,643 Shares

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 30,643 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.78, for a total transaction of $2,536,627.54. Following the transaction, the insider owned 10,672,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,458,291.92. The trade was a 0.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Get Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C alerts:

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 7,685 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $643,388.20.

On Thursday, January 15th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 18,125 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $1,523,225.00.

On Wednesday, January 14th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 59,411 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total value of $4,978,047.69.

On Monday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 66,568 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total value of $5,543,117.36.

On Friday, January 9th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 18,689 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.40, for a total transaction of $1,539,973.60.

On Thursday, January 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 65,071 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $5,352,089.75.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 44,100 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $3,581,802.00.

On Tuesday, January 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 20,226 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.48, for a total transaction of $1,688,466.48.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C Stock Up 1.1%

NASDAQ:LLYVK opened at $94.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.41 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.28. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C has a 52 week low of $60.55 and a 52 week high of $102.62.

Key Stories Impacting Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C

Positive Sentiment: Technicals are supportive — LLYVK is trading above its 50‑day and 200‑day simple moving averages and sits closer to its 52‑week high than its low, which can attract momentum and risk‑on buying. MarketBeat LLYVK Overview

Technicals are supportive — LLYVK is trading above its 50‑day and 200‑day simple moving averages and sits closer to its 52‑week high than its low, which can attract momentum and risk‑on buying. Neutral Sentiment: Short interest is effectively zero per the February report, meaning there is little short‑position pressure to amplify moves either way (no meaningful short‑squeeze dynamic). MarketBeat Short Interest

Short interest is effectively zero per the February report, meaning there is little short‑position pressure to amplify moves either way (no meaningful short‑squeeze dynamic). Negative Sentiment: Major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway disclosed repeated open‑market sales between Jan. 6–16 totaling roughly 330,500 shares (about $25–30M at the reported prices). While Berkshire still holds a large >10% stake, the multi‑day trimming could be read as a signal to some investors and may apply downward pressure on the stock. The sales were disclosed in Berkshire’s SEC filings. SEC Filing – Berkshire Hathaway Sales

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Here are the key news stories impacting Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C this week:

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LLYVK

Institutional Trading of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ: LLYVK) is a tracking stock designed to reflect the performance of Liberty Media’s investment in Live Nation Entertainment. Established in August 2023, the Liberty Live tracking stock allows investors to gain targeted exposure to the live entertainment sector without direct ownership of Liberty Media’s other diversified assets. The Series C shares trade separately, offering a clear view of the value and results generated by Live Nation’s global operations.

The underlying asset for the Liberty Live Series C shares is Liberty Media’s equity stake in Live Nation, one of the world’s leading live entertainment companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.