Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 6,931 Shares of Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Dearborn Partners LLC lowered its stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,805 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 6,931 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Starbucks by 3.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 433,112 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $36,576,000 after purchasing an additional 13,262 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 548,768 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $46,426,000 after buying an additional 16,428 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,099,000. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,491,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,241,131 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $358,800,000 after acquiring an additional 405,331 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $110.00 price objective on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 30th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.31.

Starbucks Stock Up 1.8%

SBUX stock opened at $97.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.07 billion, a PE ratio of 80.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Corporation has a twelve month low of $75.50 and a twelve month high of $117.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.39 and its 200-day moving average is $87.51.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 28.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks’ core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

