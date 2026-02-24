First American Trust FSB Sells 15,953 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

First American Trust FSB decreased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 182,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,953 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of First American Trust FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $33,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 42,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,052,000. United Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 21,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV opened at $205.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $169.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.09. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $150.43 and a twelve month high of $208.20.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies. The Index represents the value companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of predominantly large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

